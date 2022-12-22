Behind the scenes glimpse at ALEA State Troopers’ effort to protect drivers during the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s holiday campaign ‘12 Days of Safety’ begins December 22. The goal is to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season.

WBRC Reporter Tristan Ruppert joined Trooper Justin O’Neal Wednesday for a portion of his shift. He stressed that state troopers will be cracking down on distracted driving, those driving unbuckled and speeding this holiday season.

Drivers speeding to their loved ones is not uncommon during this time of the year. Some of the vehicles Trooper O’Neal pulled over were going 85 in a 70. State troopers stress that when you do that, you’re not only putting you, but others in danger.

“Ninety miles an hour, especially on this roadway. We had one fatality in this area yesterday. I mean the overall goal is to save lives,” said O’Neal.

A task that law enforcement expects to only get harder in the days ahead.

“The holiday period makes it only more difficult because you have got more people on the roadways going to and from their destinations,” said O’Neal.

Speeding is not the only infraction that will get your license ran and a ticket in your lap. Troopers will also be looking out for those not wearing their seatbelts.

“Seat belts save lives. Plain and simple. I mean, it takes three seconds to buckle up and it doesn’t matter how short your distance is. It don’t matter if you’re just going across the street to your neighbor’s house. Put that seatbelt on because you never know what might happen,” said O’Neal.

When they aren’t worn, tragedies can occur. Those tragedies can not only devastate families, but the men and women in law enforcement who respond to the scene.

“Ultimate goal is to make sure everyone makes it home safely, as far as emotions go, we have a job to do. When we respond to these crashes where someone loses a life, it does become emotional for us out there,” said O’Neal.

Beginning on December 24, ALEA will be setting up driver license and equipment check points to ensure drivers safety before 2023.

