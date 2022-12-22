LawCall
Arctic blast could impact those relying on medical machines

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not clear just how the arctic blast will impact Alabama’s power grid. What is clear, however, is everyone should take this very seriously, especially those who need electricity for medical devices such as batteries or oxygen.

First of all, a number of medical devices require electrical power such as wheelchairs, ventilators and nebulizers.

With the bitter cold on the way, Tuscaloosa County EMA leaders say now is the time to make contact with your local fire department, especially if it is a volunteer fire department.

You should let them know that if the power goes out, you may need help and even a rescue from your home. Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley says many volunteer departments have generators that serve as a backup for electrical power.

Tuscaloosa County has 27 volunteer fire departments.

“Usually in Tuscaloosa County, and I can’t speak for other counties, but they know their local fire chief, they know their local fireman that’s in their community,” Lolley said. “Make contact with one of them so they know who to call if the power goes out for any length of time if they need to be picked up and taken to the local volunteer fire department.”

Over in neighboring Pickens County, they have 17 fire departments but only five of them have generators.

