Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions.

Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect

Part of their plan is to take proactive measures to protect their generating units and prepare them for high demand which will most likely take place Thursday through Sunday.

“For instance, we utilize a diverse energy mix,” said Alabama Power spokeswoman Michelle Johnson Tims. “We maintain a detailed analysis of our state’s energy needs and that includes peak loads and energy forecasts.”

They will continue to monitor changing weather conditions, to make sure they are prepared for severe weather.

“Additionally, we plan for the long term and make investments in our transmission and distribution systems,” Tims said.

Energy efficiency tips can be found at alabamapower.com.

