Winter buying spree is on two days before arctic blast arrives

Twisted Chimney has sold out of some items as shoppers prepare for a blast of extremely cold temperatures this weekend.
Twisted Chimney has sold out of some items as shoppers prepare for a blast of extremely cold temperatures this weekend.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s no other way to put it – it’s dreary and the cold blast is just around the corner this weekend.

That means many people have been on a little bit of a winter buying spree to stock up on supplies and it’s not just the big-name retailers seeing an uptick in business. Rural stores are seeing the influx of shopper preparing for the cold snap, and it’s not just bread and milk.

Port One Landscape Supply, located about a mile past Tuscaloosa County High School off Highway 43, has sold bundles of firewood. Owner John Powell sold ten bundles of firewood on Tuesday alone. The total for the year so far sits at 200.

“I’ve had some people from the Yacht Club come over and bought a whole container full and, as you can see, I sold a lot this morning,” Powell said. “I’ve got plenty more. Yeah, people stop by from local neighborhoods for firepits and stuff.”

Fifteen miles away at Twisted Chimney, owner Belinda Jones says customers are buying up pocket scarves, foot slippers and just about anything to stay warn through the weekend.

“I’ve sold out of these and I’ve sold out of the slippers that are microwavable that you can heat up for up to 4 hours and I’ve sold out of those,” Jones said. “I do have a couple of the neck wraps that are microwavable and they should last to four hours.”

Powell said he’ll likely have to order another container of firewood before Friday while Jones said her business has shot up 50 percent since Monday a week ago once word got out that the cold was coming.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

