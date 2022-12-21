Volunteer firefighters facing struggles as staffing continues to pose challenges

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A shortage of volunteer firefighters across the area means longer response times in emergencies.

Wattsville Fire and Rescue has experienced a shortage of volunteers for the last few years. Chief Logan Castleberry said a full staff is upwards of 25, right now they have 17.

“I would be a fool to sit here before you and say I haven’t been tired of this and burned out, because you do it so repetitively and everything else. But if we don’t do it, who else is going to?” asked Castleberry.

All of the volunteers at Wattsville work during the day. Calls to the department during those hours are forwarded to neighboring communities.

“During the daytime hours, if it’s a large incident, a lot of times we’ll relay the next closest department. If they’re volunteers and they don’t have anyone available, it kind of is what it is. It’s going to be an even longer response time,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry said the problem is not unique to Wattsville. He is encouraging people to volunteer in their communities to help decrease the risks posed when staffing is a struggle.

“Not just us. Any volunteer department anywhere, they’re all seeking members. Even if you live in a paid coverage area, go to your local volunteer department. I guarantee they’re going to accept your help, as long as you have a clean background and everything else.”

