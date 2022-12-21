Tuscaloosa church donates 200 bikes for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Tuscaloosa made sure that hundreds of kids in West Alabama got a Christmas gift this year. The church’s pastor credited community support for making the effort a success.

Pastor David Gay said the need was great and so was the amount of giving. He called the annual Christmas bike drive at Beulah Baptist Church their signature event of the year. This year, it exceeded their expectations.

People, community groups and new sponsors came through in a major way. They donated more than 200 bicycles. That’s double the number of bicycles donated last year. Beulah Baptist Church partnered with eight different community groups. Those groups identified kids who were in need of gifts and will deliver the bikes to those families.

“Even today, I don’t care how many toys they get, how many games they get, There’s nothing like waking up on Christmas morning to a brand-new bike. When I was a kid, I always wanted a bike for Christmas. There was some Christmas’ I got one. There were others where we couldn’t afford one. But there’s nothing like seeing the joy in a kid’s eyes on Christmas morning,” Pastor Gay told WBRC.

Folks arrived at the church to pick up the bicycles Tuesday morning.

Gay credited having corporate sponsors for the first time in helping a record number of bikes get donated this year.

