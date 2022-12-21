LawCall
Trucking industry battling high diesel gas prices but everyone is impacted

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you drive a diesel vehicle you have not been happy at the pump lately. According to Triple AAA, the average cost of diesel in the country is four dollars and seventy four cents.

In Alabama, the average cost for a gallon of diesel is four dollars and fifty one cents, but those high prices are impacting much more than just the drivers.

Alabama Trucking Association President Mark Colson says diesel fuel is the lifeblood of the diesel industry and that the historic prices have had a huge impact on trucking businesses right here in Alabama, especially smaller size trucking companies.

According to Colson, close to ninety percent of all trucking companies operate with less than six trucks.

Due to their size, they are unable to buy diesel at a more affordable rate. On top of that many carriers have high diesel surcharges, which leads companies to increase their prices to make a profit.

But with supply an issue, when could we see diesel prices drop?

“Well broadly speaking Diesel supplies are historically tight but we would not say they there is a shortage of diesel. I mean that said but the situation could become more concerning if the market does not return to something closer to balance. With the winter coming and instability in Europe, Ukraine, Russia. Those are things we are concerned about,” said Colson.

Regardless of the situation, Colson stresses come crisis or Christmas, the trucks will be getting from point A to point B, but transportation costs on companies and the consumers will rise if diesel prices stay high.

