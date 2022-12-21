LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby Co. Schools holds joint active shooter training with multiple law enforcement agencies

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The events that took place in Uvalde, Texas encouraged law enforcement and school districts to not only enhance their school safety measures, but also build upon their relationships.

Today, Shelby County Schools and multiple agencies did just that during their active shooter training exercise at Inverness Elementary School.

The event was a joint exercise of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Board of Education, Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, Shelby County 911 Office, Compact, Hoover Police Department, Helena Police Department, ATF Birmingham, North Shelby Fire Department, and Cahaba Valley Fire Department.

You never want to think that tragic events will happen here in your back yard, but from what we have seen across the country, you never really know when or where they could happen.

Which is why every year the school district along with law enforcement look at different at ways to improve security, and this training was one of them.

Shelby County School District Public Relations Coordinator Cindy Warner said, “it’s one thing to have a plan on paper but a plan on paper is never going to go as planned.”

It’s been several years since the school district and law enforcement have trained together like this and, although it’s the start of Christmas break, it was imperative that administration and school leaders were present for this training.

“Video cameras were set up throughout the scene of where the incident was taking place and a live feed was going up to their media center where they were watching as the event took place,” Warner said.

Age-appropriate student explorer volunteers were also present to help with the mass causality exercise.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nathan Kendrick said they even took a different approach and had their SRO removed from the scenario at the beginning of the exercise

“We want to train on the hardest level that we can so taking him out of the scenario early required our patrolman to step up and respond to a higher level,” Kendrick said.

It’s important that these training take place inside the school because it’s as close to reality as they can get.

“Sometimes you are surprised at the little things you discover, maybe our key didn’t work to get us in the door, or maybe approaching from this angle exposes us to certain things.”

The most important part of the training is to stop the threat as quickly as possible.

Come January they will hold a debrief to discuss what went wrong, what went right and what they need to work on.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen December 18, 2022 around 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of U.S....
Springville Police asking for help finding missing 6-year-old girl
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house

Latest News

Source: Shelby Humane Society
High school student, Shelby Humane guarantee special Christmas for shelter animals
CVS is now restricting purchases of children’s pain relief products to just two at a time both...
CVS, Walgreens place limits on certain OTC pediatric medications
As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this...
Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season
School active shooter training in Shelby County
School active shooter training in Shelby County