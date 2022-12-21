Nonna Tamburello’s White Biscotti Cookies

Ingredients:

8 cups flour

8 tsp. Baking Powder

1 ½ cup sugar

1 cup Crisco

6 eggs -2 whole/4yolks

1 cup milk

1 tbsp. vanilla flavor

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients.

Cut in shortening until it is very fine. Add milk, vanilla and eggs. Combine ingredients until dough is formed.

Roll into 12′' rope and cunt an angle. Bake 14 min 300 in conventional oven. After cookies cool, ice.

Icing:

1 Box powdered sugar

4 egg whites

1 tsp. Vanilla flavor

Dip cookies in icing -place on waxed paper to dry.

