Local fire departments gear up for busy holiday weekend with freezing cold temps expected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With bitter cold temperatures expected to hit by the end of the week, local fire departments are gearing up and expecting to see an increase in emergency calls. Crews say it’s already been a busy fire season, and preparing now can help prevent more emergency calls.

“With the freeze coming in, we will start running a lot more calls,” Lt. Mark Shannon with Homewood Fire said. “When we have had a deep freeze like we are forecasted to have, when we get below freezing, for 48 to 72 hours, we run a lot more busted pipes in residential homes.”

Lt. Mark Shannon said busted pipes are common in these conditions, and now is the time to prepare your pipes, like by buying pre-made covers.

“Or, you can do it the old fashion way,” Shannon said. “Take a t-shirt and duct tape and wrap it around that faucet. That is going to really help keep the pipe from bursting,”

The department is only short two firefighters right now, but Shannon said staffing can get tricky around the holidays. But, he said the cold weather won’t impact their response times or each shift’s staffing.

“We would use a service truck or pick up truck and put two guys in it, to help cover the massive amount of calls that could be coming in,” Shannon said.

Crews in Birmingham also expecting increased calls. They are urging you to be careful when using a space heater.

“This week when it is going to be freezing cold, it is going to be really really a struggle,” Birmingham Firefighter Association Local 117 President Stephen Cook said. “Alabama is not used to 15 degree weather.”

Lt. Shannon said busted pipe calls can take crews hours to fix and cost homeowners a lot to clean. He said another way to keep your pipes from bursting is really simple: just turn the water on a little bit.

