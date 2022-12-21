LawCall
Jefferson County Commission President touches on Birmingham-Southern’s financial aid request

“It will be a sad day if they do have to close, but at the same time it is hard to expend taxpayer dollars for a private institution,” said Commission President Jimmie Stephens
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College is in a financial hole and seeking millions from the state, city and county, while also trying to replenish its endowment with private donations.

Today we’re hearing dozens of people have been calling their Jefferson County Commissioners with opinions on the proposed bailout.

There is some hesitancy on the topic. On one hand, commissioners understand Birmingham-Southern has been a pillar in Jefferson County for a century. On the other, several simply cannot envision using tax dollars to bail out a private institution and that includes county commission president Jimmie Stephens.

Commissioner Stephens says he has received close to two dozens calls within just the last forty eight hours. All but one stressing they want their money used for other issues.

“They want their county services to be enhanced. To have better garbage pickup, better roads paved, more coverage from the sheriff’s department.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt is BSC alum. He has monitored the situation over the last few weeks and says he has been in discussion with the governor’s office trying to find solutions.

“I think if they don’t get the funding over the next several months they will not be able to take a new class in this fall,” said Congressman Aderholt.

On top of the $2.5 million Birmingham-Southern is seeking from Jefferson County, they will also be seeking $30 million in state aid, and another $5 million from the city.

