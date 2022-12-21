JeffCo sheriff’s deputy involved in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to the scene of a drive-by shooting was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Roebuck parkway and Huffman road shortly after 2a.m.

The Deputy was responding to a call of an 11-year-old girl shot and killed in her bed in a drive by-shooting when he was struck by a vehicle in the intersection.

According to a rep for the sheriff’s office the both the driver of the other vehicle and the deputy are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

