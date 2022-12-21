LawCall
High school student, Shelby Humane guarantee special Christmas for shelter animals

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Animal shelters across Alabama are seeing an increase in intakes over the last year. Last Christmas, Shelby Humane had around 200 cats and dogs in the shelter, this year, they have doubled.

Dermie Cropp is a senior at Briarwood. During his Sophomore year, he started “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at Shelby Humane. It’s a holiday party for the pets at the shelter on Christmas Eve. Now, he and his mom Peggy are getting ready for this weekend.

The animals get a homecooked meal that includes ground turkey, vegetables, and even a pumpkin pie. Santa will also visit to deliver toys. And each pet gets to go on a walk and time out of its kennel.

Donations for the event are provided by Friends of Shelby Humane, Hollywood Feed, and the Animal League of Birmingham.

“We know who is not going to a home and we just want to do the best we can do, they know they are loved and cared for, and to provide them the toys and the special meal,” said Peggy.

They are asking that you sponsor a pet for $10. Donations can be made here or to the Venmo account: @bestfriendsofSHS.

