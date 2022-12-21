LawCall
Gov. Ivey announces grants to help sexual assault victims

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will be used to support organizations that help sexual assault victims in Alabama.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the $3.4 million grants will allow nonprofit agencies to provide services to victims, including advocacy, referrals, counseling and emotional support, safety services, assistance with navigating the criminal and civil justice system and assistance with filing victims’ compensation claims.

“Those who have been victimized in such heinous ways need professional help as they navigate the criminal justice system and begin to heal from such awful trauma,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”

The following places will receive grants:

  • Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $186,225
  • 2nd Chance, Inc. (Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties): $136,160
  • The WellHouse (statewide): $537,752
  • Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc./Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties): $254,358
  • Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties): $212,702
  • Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $213,156
  • Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman and Winston counties): $58,225
  • SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. (Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties): $243,301
  • University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa County): $340,935
  • Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties): $145,160
  • One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties): $112,290
  • Baldwin Family Violence Shelter/The Lighthouse (Baldwin and Escambia counties): $64,915
  • Family Services of North Alabama (DeKalb and Marshall counties): $162,350
  • SAN, Inc./Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $42,975
  • Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties): $209,145
  • Crisis Center Inc. (Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair and Walker counties): $473,680

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will give out the grants from funds made available by the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

