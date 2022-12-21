Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps.

One of the reasons it has been a struggle to clear is because of how much of the fire is underground, the county said. The other reason is St. Clair County and ADEM are at odds about who’s responsible for putting out the fire. From what the county tells WBRC, this landfill got a complaint over 10 years ago for items like tires being dumped there. Now, St. Clair County believes ADEM should be taking over the cleanup.

The county doesn’t have any control of this land because it’s private property, but the St. Clair County Commission Chair says he hopes he can figure out how to step in as soon as possible for the safety of neighbors. That’s as soon as they figure out how to legally get involved.

“Right now, the idea is what we go back to first put[ting] out the fire and the fastest way[, but] It’s kind of hard to circle back to that first thing until we get these other questions answered,” said Stan Batemon.

Batemon encourages the public to send in complaints so the issue will get more urgency.

ADEM has received many complaints on air quality in the St. Clair and Jefferson county regions. One woman shared how it has been affecting her asthma.

“I mean, some nights are not horrible, but there are other nights where you know, I open the window and it’s just smoke just pours into my house and infiltrates the entire house. So yeah, it’s affected my life. I just cough a lot and my chest hurts and burns and it’s just kind of miserable,” said Rebecca Spivey, a South Eastlake resident.

Complaints online can be found from people from Moody, Trussville, Crestwood, and Homewood, all complaining about the smell and air quality.

You can check air quality with a live look by clicking HERE.

You can file a complaint through ADEM HERE. You can also use the search function to see other complaints sent in previously.

