Dry and slightly warmer Wednesday; Dangerously cold temperatures move in Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are less than 48 hours out before an Arctic air mass moves into Central Alabama giving us dangerously cold temperatures. We have declared Friday and Saturday a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous cold conditions. Please look after and protect people, pets, and pipes. Extreme cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. I would take advantage of the quiet weather to knock out last-minute shopping and to weatherize your home and vehicles today and for the first half of tomorrow. We picked up a few tenths of an inch of rainfall yesterday, but no rain is expected today! Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s with 30s north of I-20. When you factor in a light wind, it will feel a few degrees cooler so make sure you grab the coat before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. I think we’ll see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will likely increase this afternoon giving us a cloudy sky. Enjoy the warm temperatures today. We will likely see highs closer to average with most of us in the low to mid 50s. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. We will end up dry for today, but we could see a few isolated showers develop tonight into tomorrow morning. Patchy fog could develop in a few spots tonight, so be careful. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s.

Thursday’s Forecast: We will likely end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with isolated showers possible during the morning and afternoon hours. You can still take advantage of the relatively dry weather tomorrow morning and get some last-minute shopping out of the way. We will likely see southerly winds develop at 10-15 mph tomorrow afternoon allowing our temperatures to climb into the low to mid 50s. Our best chance to see showers will be in the evening and overnight hours as the arctic cold front sweeps quickly into Central Alabama. Rainfall totals will likely end up light with most of us receiving one or two tenths of an inch of rainfall at best. As soon as the cold front enters Central Alabama, we are looking at a major drop in temperatures within 3-5 hours. Most of us will drop from the 40s into the teens and single digits. We call this a flash freeze. The big drop in temperatures will be associated with strong wind gusts up to 30-40 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. It is probably a good idea to secure your outdoor furniture and holiday decorations as the winds could blow them into your neighbor’s yard. The gusty winds should help to evaporate wet surfaces off most roads, but any lingering moisture that remains on surfaces will likely freeze. Patchy black ice can’t be ruled out on Friday morning, especially in wooded areas and along bridges and overpasses. Anything that freezes over will likely remain slick throughout the weekend as temperatures remain below freezing.

Brief Snow Showers Possible: There’s a chance we could see rain transition to light snow showers and flurries Thursday night into Friday morning. Moisture will be limited, so accumulating snowfall appears unlikely. It wouldn’t surprise me in higher elevations and areas along and north of I-20/59 see a dusting of snow before the moisture moves out. Areas south and east of Birmingham could see a few flurries, but that’s about it. Don’t focus on the snow potential, focus on the extremely cold temperatures.

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday and Saturday: We have declared Friday (12/23/22) and Saturday (12/24/22) a First Alert Weather Day for dangerously cold temperatures. Temperatures are forecast to drop 30-40 degrees in a matter of 3-5 hours Thursday night. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens Friday morning with wind chills at or below zero. Temperature extremes this cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. We recommend people to stay inside to avoid the dangerous temperatures. This is the coldest air we have seen since 2018. It is likely the longest stretch of cold temperatures we have seen since 2014. Finally, this is some of the coldest air that has impacted Central Alabama in late December since 1989. This is an unusual weather event, so we need to make sure our neighbors and pets are safe from these elements. You’ll also need to make sure you winterize your home and practice safety precautions when it comes to space heaters.

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, Cullman, Etowah, St. Clair, Etowah, and Cherokee counties starting at midnight Friday morning and expiring at noon Friday. (wbrc)

Wind Chill Warnings: A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, Cullman, Etowah, St. Clair, Etowah, and Cherokee counties starting at midnight Friday morning and expiring at noon Friday. The combination of gusty winds and very cold temperatures could make the wind chill drop at or below zero. Some spots could drop near -12°F Friday morning. It can result in frost bite in less than 30 minutes. If you have to be outside, you’ll need to be covered up from head to toe and in layers. Wind Chill Watch: The remainder of Central Alabama will remain under a wind chill watch early Friday morning and lasting until Saturday at 12 PM. Wind chill values could dip below zero and into the single digits. Please stay covered up from head to toe and avoid being outside if possible.

A hard freeze warning has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting Friday morning and continuing until Christmas Day at 9 AM. (wbrc)

Hard Freeze Warning: A hard freeze warning has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting Friday morning and continuing until Christmas Day at 9 AM. Temperatures will likely drop into the teens and single digits each morning. Make sure you take all precautions to make sure your home and vehicles are safe and protected from the cold.

Winterize Your Home: With arctic air moving in early Friday morning, we want to make sure you are prepared for the cold temperatures. You’ll want to winterize your home. Cover up any outdoor faucets. You’ll want to drip your faucets inside and open up the cabinets to allow warm air to get to your pipes. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can stay warm. Check on your neighbors too. We always say protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. You’ll also want to make sure your vehicle has anti-freeze and is protected from the cold weather. Remember to never plug space heaters in extension cords and to make sure they are in a safe place. If you are out of town this weekend, make sure the thermostat is set to 55°F or warmer.

Christmas Weekend: Christmas weekend is looking dry and very cold. It could end up as one of the coldest Christmas Day’s we’ve seen in a very long time! I would plan for temperatures to drop into the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits on Christmas Eve. It is possible parts of North Alabama could drop into the single digits. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will likely climb into the upper 20s. Christmas morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper teens with highs climbing into the low to mid 30s. I believe that we will end up below freezing all day Friday, Saturday, and for most of Sunday. We won’t thaw out completely until Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is that we will remain dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this weekend. Warmer temperatures will likely return as we finish out the year. Final Note: The dangerously cold temperatures will also bring very dry air into Central Alabama. You’ll likely get shocked (static electricity)when you grab the door handle. You’ll likely develop dry skin, so it is important to moisturize and grab the ChapStick!

