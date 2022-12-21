CVS, Walgreens place limits on certain OTC pediatric medications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are putting limits on the amount of cold medicine you can buy for your kids.

The move comes amid a surge of flu, COVID and other respiratory illnesses.

Increased demand for over-the-counter medications like children’s pain and fever reducers is what prompted both CVS and Walgreens to limit the purchase of these products.

CVS has a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products both in store and online.

In a statement, CVS said the move was, “To ensure equitable access for all customers,” adding, “We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with suppliers to ensure continued access to these items.”

Walgreens has also restricted online purchases to six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction.

But right now, it is not limiting in-store purchases.

Walgreens released a statement saying in part, “Retailers nationwide are experiencing supplier fulfillment challenges.”

The statement went on to say, “Walgreens continues to have products to support our customers and patients.”

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said sales of pediatric pain relievers are up 65% from this time last year, and parents and caregivers are encouraged to buy only what they need.

“We’ve been in touch with the manufacturers of these pain and fever reducers. They are manufacturing 24/7 to manufacture these products, get them shipped out, and get them back on store shelves. There is no nationwide shortage. There’s no disruption in the supply chain. We’re hoping that as flu peaks and starts going down that will ease up and families, parents will be able to find these products more easily,” said Senior Vice President of Communications for CHPA, Anita Brikman.

CHPA said generic and store brands have the same active ingredients as name brand products and are typically just as effective.

But if you have concerns, it’s always best to consult your pediatrician.

