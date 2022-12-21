Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’

Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks of the year with rates spiking by as much as 40% between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

They said now is the time to manage your stress and get back into those healthy habits.

From changes in diet, to stress and cold weather—this time of year can do a number on your health.

That’s why doctors are reminding you to make your heart health a priority this holiday season.

“We do see more heart-related issues whether it’s heart attack or even just patients coming with congestive heart failure,” said Cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s, Dr. Munish Goyal.

Researchers aren’t exactly sure why more people die of heart attacks during the final weeks of December, but Dr. Goyal said several factors play a role.

“The majority of it happens because… just of dietary changes. People are getting together with family, they’re not watching their salt intake, they’re drinking more than they usually do, and around the holiday time, the exercise goes out the window,” Dr. Goyal said.

Family stress can also impact your heart health.

“The same family that you love seeing on Christmas Day, you can’t wait for them to leave the day after Christmas. So, it’s a blessing and a curse at the same time and that stress whether it’s because of a blockage or not because of a blockage, there is definitely a role that stress directly plays on someone’s heart,” Dr. Goyal explained.

That’s why he recommended being aware of heart attack symptoms and celebrating within limits.

“The number one symptom for man and woman still is chest pain. No one’s saying avoid the ham, the turkey, or even the occasional drink, but doing it in moderation and knowing that if you’re going to have a big dinner, then maybe go easy on lunch and breakfast,” Dr. Goyal said.

Extreme temperatures also have an effect on heart health and the WBRC weather team has been warning us about the frigid temperatures heading our way.

Dr. Goyal said if you’re going to be working or exercising outside, be sure to bundle up keeping your head covered.

And don’t forget to pack your medications if you’re heading out of town for the holidays.

