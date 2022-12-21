Birmingham Water Works to reactivate collections process in February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced is reactivating its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning Feb. 15, 2023.

The collections process was paused in January of this year after the utility board worked through billing challenges. Throughout 2022, BWW customers were asked to continue making monthly payments.

According to BWW, mass estimation of bills was a temporary need to cope with the system’s staffing shortages in meter reading and billing departments earlier this year. The BWW is now fully staffed and nearly all BWW customers are receiving timely bills.

Customers are being urged to bring their accounts current as soon as possible to prevent any service disruptions. Those with low and moderate incomes or individuals currently experiencing hardships are urged to contact BWW customer service to make billing arrangements on outstanding amounts due.

“We don’t want anyone to be without water, period,” said Rick Jackson, BWW Public Relations Manager. “We were one of the first utilities in the country to stop service disconnections for nonpayment during the COVID crisis, and our concern is for low-and moderate-income customers to maintain their services. We want to hear from anyone who has problems with payments. Customers can call the Birmingham Water Works Customer Service department via phone 205-244-4000 or go online at www.bwwb.org.”

BWW Assistant General Manager of Finance & Administration Iris Fisher said the move to resume collections is necessary to reduce delinquencies which have increased from $7,297,924 to $19,675,659 since the start of the year. “This helps maintain the utility’s healthy financial position which is a benefit for ratepayers,” said Fisher.

As we previously reported, the average residential customer will see a $1.55 per month increase in their bill effective Jan. 1.

