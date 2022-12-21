LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Water Works to reactivate collections process in February

Utility billing
Utility billing(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced is reactivating its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning Feb. 15, 2023.

The collections process was paused in January of this year after the utility board worked through billing challenges. Throughout 2022, BWW customers were asked to continue making monthly payments.

According to BWW, mass estimation of bills was a temporary need to cope with the system’s staffing shortages in meter reading and billing departments earlier this year. The BWW is now fully staffed and nearly all BWW customers are receiving timely bills.

Customers are being urged to bring their accounts current as soon as possible to prevent any service disruptions. Those with low and moderate incomes or individuals currently experiencing hardships are urged to contact BWW customer service to make billing arrangements on outstanding amounts due.

BWW Assistant General Manager of Finance & Administration Iris Fisher said the move to resume collections is necessary to reduce delinquencies which have increased from $7,297,924 to $19,675,659 since the start of the year. “This helps maintain the utility’s healthy financial position which is a benefit for ratepayers,” said Fisher.

As we previously reported, the average residential customer will see a $1.55 per month increase in their bill effective Jan. 1.

See more 6 On Your Side Investigates stories on Birmingham Water Works here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
11-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old Springville girl located & safe
Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself

Latest News

Coleman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa was first opened in...
Greg Byrne gives update on proposed new Alabama basketball arena
11-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
Jackie Gamble was found safe in Aiken, South Carolina
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found safe in South Carolina
Wattsville Fire and Rescue experiencing staffing shortages.
Volunteer firefighters facing struggles as staffing continues to pose challenges