Birmingham-Southern head football coach headed to Austin College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern head football coach Tony White has confirmed that he is leaving the program to accept the head coaching spot at Austin College.

Austin College is a Division III school in Sherman Texas.

White has been at BSC since 2017.

