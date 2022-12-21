LawCall
Birmingham-Southern head football coach headed to Austin College

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern head football coach Tony White has confirmed that he is leaving the program to accept the head coaching spot at Austin College.

Austin College is a Division III school in Sherman Texas.

White has been at BSC since 2017.

