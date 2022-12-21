LawCall
Birmingham Fire graduating 80 new recruits in the new year

More firefighters in Birmingham
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire now has a full class of 80 new recruits set to graduate in the new year.

Birmingham Firefighters Association Local 117 President, Stephen Cook, said the department is still short staffed and operating thin, but not critically low. He said about 15% of the department is in recruit school right now, but they graduate early in the new year.

Cook said this will help with time off, overtime, and retaining fire fighters because it adds four to five more crew members to each battalion.

But, Cook said the most helpful thing for recruiting is a new 15% raise across all Jefferson County for all public safety. The Jefferson County Personnel Board is re-assessing all job classifications and found the county was not keeping up for recruiting, so they approved the change. Birmingham’s raises will go into effect in July.

“Our workload is incredible compared to everybody else,” Cook said. “So, having a 15% raise on top of the cost of living raise we got last year, we are moving into a situation where hopefully this will no longer be so difficult to recruit.”

Cook said this is a raise for each city in Jefferson County under the merit system and the personnel board is allowing each city to determine how to implement the raises, all at once or by a step system.

The raises go into effect depending on each city’s fiscal year.

