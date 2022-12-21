LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bessemer Police asking for help finding missing man

Jackie Gamble was last seen on December 20, 2022. He is likely driving his white 2014 Toyota...
Jackie Gamble was last seen on December 20, 2022. He is likely driving his white 2014 Toyota Avalon.(Bessemer PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Jackie Gamble was last seen on December 20, 2022. He is likely driving his white 2014 Toyota Avalon.

Jackie Gamble may be driving his 2014 Toyota Avalon.
Jackie Gamble may be driving his 2014 Toyota Avalon.(Bessemer PD)

Police say he might be in Atlanta or Augusta.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bessemer PD, Det. Burmeister at 205-425-2411 or 205-481-4366.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
Reginald Duke, Jr was shot and killed Sunday December 18.
Birmingham teenager identified in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old Springville girl located & safe
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

Wattsville Fire and Rescue experiencing staffing shortages.
Volunteer firefighters facing struggles as staffing continues to pose challenges
Source: WBRC video
Volunteer firefighter shortages
AT&T
AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees
Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will be used to support organizations that help sexual...
Gov. Ivey announces grants to help sexual assault victims