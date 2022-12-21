Bessemer Police asking for help finding missing man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Jackie Gamble was last seen on December 20, 2022. He is likely driving his white 2014 Toyota Avalon.

Jackie Gamble may be driving his 2014 Toyota Avalon. (Bessemer PD)

Police say he might be in Atlanta or Augusta.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bessemer PD, Det. Burmeister at 205-425-2411 or 205-481-4366.

