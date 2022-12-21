AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16.

An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.

“We are transitioning our business to newer technologies that are more durable, sustainable and efficient,” spokesperson Jim Kimberly said. “In areas of the business that are growing, we are aggressively investing in these future technologies and are actively hiring thousands of jobs across the country. In legacy areas of the company that aren’t growing, there are times when we have to make the difficult decision to make staffing reductions. In this case, a small number of management roles are being eliminated and the represented members of the team are being offered other roles at the company.”

AT&T has multiple divisions located in Birmingham.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.