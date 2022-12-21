LawCall
AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16.

An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.

AT&T has multiple divisions located in Birmingham.

