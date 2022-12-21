AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16.
An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.
AT&T has multiple divisions located in Birmingham.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.