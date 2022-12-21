LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating this morning after an 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was killed in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson County.

Her name was Audriana Pearson.

Birmingham Police say the shooting happened at a home at the intersection of 16th Ave. NW and 6th St. NW.

divi discount

Several shell casings were visible outside the home.

12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting(wbrc)
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting(wbrc)
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting
12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting(wbrc)

Police say they are canvassing the area to see if they can find any video footage. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old Springville girl located & safe
Reginald Duke, Jr was shot and killed Sunday December 18.
Birmingham teenager identified in weekend homicide
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

Hundreds of bikes donated to kids in Tuscaloosa
Hundreds of bikes donated to kids in Tuscaloosa
11-year-old girl killed in Birmingham drive-by shooting
11-year-old girl killed in Birmingham drive-by shooting
JeffCo sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
JeffCo sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
Diesel prices impacting more than just truckers
Trucking industry battling high diesel gas prices but everyone is impacted
Tony White
Birmingham-Southern head football coach headed to Austin College