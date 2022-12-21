BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating this morning after an 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was killed in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson County.

Her name was Audriana Pearson.

Birmingham Police say the shooting happened at a home at the intersection of 16th Ave. NW and 6th St. NW.

Several shell casings were visible outside the home.

12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting (wbrc)

Police say they are canvassing the area to see if they can find any video footage. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

