11-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating this morning after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in a Birmingham neighborhood.

It happened in the 500 block 16th Av NW sometime around 4 a.m.

Several shell casings are visible at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.