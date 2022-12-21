LawCall
11-year-old girl sleeping in her bed killed in drive-by shooting

Birmingham Police are investigating this morning after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a...
Birmingham Police are investigating this morning after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in a Birmingham neighborhood.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating this morning after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in a Birmingham neighborhood.

It happened in the 500 block 16th Av NW sometime around 4 a.m.

Several shell casings are visible at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

