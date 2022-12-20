Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured.

Now, a major gift for the family. The family learned just a few days ago they’ve been approved for a new Habitat for Humanity home. Kara Martin says this is one Christmas gift she’ll never forget.

Martin was all smiles and mighty grateful after learning the family of four will at some point move out of their apartment and into a brand new habitat home. Martin says this gift could not be more fitting to end the year, knowing what the family endured just a few months ago.

“I was excited about the news and more excited for the kids,” said Martin.

The kids; Michael, Malcolm, Jacob and Miracle, who remains largely paralyzed from the neck down after a horrific crash in mid-July on Skyland Boulevard near I-20/59. Miracle says the family’s apartment is a bit too cramped for their needs now.

“I’ll be happy because I’ll get to have my own bedroom,” said 7-year-old Miracle.

“It will be more spaces... wheelchair accessible,” Martin said.

Martin says they’re next meeting with habitat leaders is set for Jan. 5. On that day, according to Martin, they’ll begin to chart out the location of the new home and the timeframe to have it built.

“I don’t know when but I am thinking it will likely in the West End section of Tuscaloosa,” said Martin.

Of Martin’s four children, Miracle and Malcom received the most serious injuries. Malcom has made the most progress by learning how to walk again while Miracle is now about to move her head and parts of her shoulders.

The family’s apartment is three bedrooms. The new home will feature four.

Tuscaloosa Habitat for Humanity leaders circled back to WBRC late today and said the 2023 construction hasn’t been released yet. Habitat officials say it could be a while before Kara Martin’s new habitat home is built because they will need to find the right property and volunteers.

“This means so much to me. Even before the accident I was looking into purchasing a home and for this to come up , it couldn’t have been more on time,” said Martin.

Heaven sent and just in time for Christmas.

