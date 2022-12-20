Tuscaloosa agency checks on vulnerable in coming cold blast

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The brutal cold on the way to Alabama this weekend could spell trouble for the vulnerable.

Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa is checking on those who might be exposed to the biting cold such as the homeless and elderly. The head of Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa estimates around 10% of the total population in Tuscaloosa County is vulnerable.

We’re talking about the homeless, those who find themselves taking shelter somewhere outdoors as well as the elderly who might have a place to stay but not the funds to keep the heat on.

TES says it could use some donated winter coats, blankets and water because you can become dehydrated in the chill.

Barbara Barnett knows all too well what it’s like to try to keep warm in the outdoors. Barnett was homeless for several years before finding an apartment recently in Tuscaloosa.

“Well, believe it or not, people don’t realize how much like just regular newspaper and cardboard helps keep you warm. A lot of folks put newspaper inside their clothes for thermal kind of stuff to help out,” said Barnett.

“So what our team is doing is they’re going out checking on people because we do have some individuals for various reasons who choose a different lifestyle than many of us would prefer but that is of their choice but we want to make sure that in this type of weather they are warm,” said Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson, Executive Director for Temporary Emergency Services.

Dr. Thompson-Jackson says some local churches are making plans now to serve as warming stations but those plans are still being worked out.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.