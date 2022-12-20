Shelby County child collects toys for foster care children

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Child is working overtime this week to make sure foster children in her area have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

This is Crissily Posey’s second year collecting toys. Last year she collected 250 toys.

She said she decided to give to the Foster Parent Association for Shelby County because it hits close to home.

This started because of her own foster care brothers and sisters, and this year the need is even bigger.

It took her about three to four weeks to collect 320 toys to give away.

With the help of her mom, she handed out flyers asking for the community’s help in donating money or toys.

As they came in, she boxed them all up and gave them to the Foster Parent Association.

Many churches and organizations’ giveaways cut off on Dec. 1, but more foster care children continue to join, which is why she donated on Dec. 15.

‘Another reason why I decided to do this was because a lot of new foster kids have been joining because they don’t have homes and they don’t get Christmas,” Posey said. “As more join we try to get more toys to collect to give out to all of them.”

Her favorite part is knowing foster care children were going to have gifts on Christmas.

Next year she hopes to collect even more with her goal being 445 toys.

