Long-time Springville resident and city council member Wayne Tucker passes away

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends and the City of Springville mourn the loss of long-time resident and council member James Wayne Tucker.

He died Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Wayne Tucker served on the Springville City Council for 42 years, was employed with the Alabama Department of Transportation for 43 years.

For over 40 years, he oversaw the construction and maintenance of all the roads in Springville, according to his obituary and he is described as a dependable fixture in leading the City of Springville.

He is survived by his wife Nancy McQuary Tucker and his children Jamey Tucker (wife Cameron) and Tami Tucker Spires (husband Tim).

Funeral services will take place December 21st at First Baptist Church Springville. The family will accept visitors beginning at 10:30AM followed by the funeral at 1PM.

