LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Long-time Springville resident and city council member Wayne Tucker passes away

Wayne Tucker, his son (Jamey Tucker) and grandson (Trey Tucker)
Wayne Tucker, his son (Jamey Tucker) and grandson (Trey Tucker)(Family of Wayne Tucker)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends and the City of Springville mourn the loss of long-time resident and council member James Wayne Tucker.

He died Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Wayne Tucker served on the Springville City Council for 42 years, was employed with the Alabama Department of Transportation for 43 years.

For over 40 years, he oversaw the construction and maintenance of all the roads in Springville, according to his obituary and he is described as a dependable fixture in leading the City of Springville.

He is survived by his wife Nancy McQuary Tucker and his children Jamey Tucker (wife Cameron) and Tami Tucker Spires (husband Tim).

Funeral services will take place December 21st at First Baptist Church Springville. The family will accept visitors beginning at 10:30AM followed by the funeral at 1PM.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen December 18, 2022 around 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of U.S....
Springville Police asking for help finding missing 6-year-old girl
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
First Alert Weather 2p 12-19-22
FIRST ALERT: Wet and cold start to Tuesday

Latest News

Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays
15-year-old shooting victim gets special Christmas gift
15-year-old shooting victim gets special Christmas gift
15-year-old Christian Savage receives a $1,500 check from Bread of Life World Outreach...
15-year-old recovering from shooting gets early Christmas present from local church
End Of The Trail
End of the Trail