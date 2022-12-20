James K. Jones: Water chestnut appetizer

Ingredients:

1 can whole water chestnuts (the sliced ones won’t work)

½ pound of bacon 1

1 cup of your favorite BBQ Sauce

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 pinch of fresh cracked white pepper

1 pinch sea salt

1 garlic clove, minced

Long Wooden Skewers (or toothpicks if you can’t get skewers)

Sea Salt White Pepper Delicious Goodness Seasoning (or dry Ranch Mix)

Directions:

Spray Coconut Oil

Drain water chestnuts and rinse.

In a mixing bowl, add water chestnuts and coat with Olive Oil.

Season with White Pepper, D.G. Seasoning, & Sea Salt.

Mix around until all the chestnuts are coated well.

On a cutting board, cut the package of bacon in half to make the strips of bacon half the size of a regular strip of bacon.

Roll one piece of bacon around each chestnut and stick it all the way through with the skewers.

Coat a casserole dish with pan spray. Dip the chestnuts liberally into the BBQ sauce, and layer in the dish without touching them together.

Bake at 375 for about 15 minutes or until bacon is crisp and BBQ sauce has turned into a hard glaze.

