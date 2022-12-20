Hoover Public Library gets new facility dog named Libby

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Coming soon to Hoover’s public library, a red poodle named Libby.

She’ll be the new facility dog - which is sort of a like a therapy dog.

Once she’s fully trained, she’ll work at the library full time.

After doing research about facility dogs, library director Amanda Borden said they can reduce stress in children and give them confidence to read aloud.

Libby is 1 year old and is currently going through basic obedience training, she will begin training with the library staff in January and they hope to have her fully trained by late summer 2023.

The library has known about Libby for 6 months and have met with her a few times.

When she came last week to meet the staff, Borden said she saw many children at the library light up with excitement.

Libby will visit the library to get familiar with the environment and help her transition into her new role.

Borden said it has been a stressful few years and they hope this will increase morale, not only for the staff, but for those visiting the library as well.

“We know we will do a meet and greet; we know that a couple of afternoons a week we will do a reading program with reluctant readers,” Borden said. “We will have her do outreach for us to senior groups and schools. We will take her to city events and promote the library. She will be our ambassador.”

Libby will live with librarian Wendy Geist who will be her primary handler.

Libby has to pass the pet partners certification before she can start full time at the library.

