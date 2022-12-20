LawCall
Hoover man arrested after fentanyl found in I-85 stop

Ryan White was arrested today with 4.3 grams of fentanyl
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Hoover man has been arrested after a Montgomery area traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of fentanyl, according to an arrest affidavit.

An Alabama state trooper pulled over Ryan White, 42, on I-85 near exit 16 on Monday after noticing he failed to maintain a single lane.

The trooper asked White to get out of his vehicle after smelling alcohol from both his breath and the car. When White opened the door, the trooper noted that an open beer can fell out and spilled to the ground.

The trooper asked White if he had anything else in the vehicle and was told there was marijuana and around four grams of fentanyl on the passenger seat.

The drugs were confiscated, but due to the danger associated with fentanyl, there was no field test conducted, the affidavit noted.

According to the DEA, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly, meaning the 4.3 grams recovered from White’s vehicle was enough to kill up to 2,100 people.

White, charged with trafficking illegal drugs, is being held on a $750,000 bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility

