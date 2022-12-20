Holiday break learning tips for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your kids are probably enjoying their winter break, but educators say it’s important to keep their learning momentum going while they’re off.

While many students would think learning over winter break is boring, here are some easy tips that might make it more fun and interactive to keep students of all ages on track.

The director of Grade Power Learning Stephanie Brown said go to the library and find a book that’s related to their interest and use that as a shared family experience.

“It is important that’s students don’t fall behind during these breaks and its often that they do. So, it takes a bit of extra effort from the families to engage in those types of activities,” Brown said. “Reading is one of the key things and that is one that is easier because you can read about anything, whatever a student is passionate about, let that be the guide and let that be what students explore.”

Brown said you can also involve them in different activities that you would normally be doing over the holidays like cooking or decorating.

“Be able to do something kind of indoor, around the home and look at exploring something outside whether its nature or going to a local museum nearby,” Brown said.

Another key tip to keep them actively thinking and learning is to ask them open ended questions while you are enjoying these experiences.

There are plenty of activities that can help students with their transition back to school after the holidays.

For more ideas check out the link to Grade Power Learning.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.