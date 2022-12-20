Hanukkah celebrations continue around Birmingham amid antisemitism rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of Hanukkah comes amid a rise in antisemitism across the country.

The CEO of the Birmingham Jewish Federation said the irony is not lost on him that antisemitism is on the rise saying that Hanukkah is really all about overcoming prejudice.

But he’s choosing to stay positive hoping that the lights of Hanukkah will drive out darkness.

Chief Executive Officer for the Birmingham Jewish Federation, Danny Cohn, said Hanukkah is taking on special meaning this year in the face of growing antisemitism around the world.

“But I also think it makes Jews look at ourselves and or faith and realize how strong that it is. I mean, we have survived more than 3,000 years of persecution. This is not the first Hanukkah that we have been facing antisemitism,” Cohn said.

The Anti-Defamation League said antisemitic incidents including assaults, harassment, and vandalism reached an all-time high last year of more than 2,700 in the United States—an average of more than seven incidents a day, and a 34% increase year over year.

“We know now that 65% of all hate crimes are against Jews. I think we’re being a little more cautious this year. I know we have taken additional security measures in the community to ensure that when we have public menorah lightings that everyone feels safe and secure,” Cohn explained.

But despite growing tension, Cohn said he refuses to let the biases of others dim his pride saying our religious beliefs don’t change the fact that we’re all human.

“If the community could just remember that there is more about us that is similar than there is that separates us. And the holiday season is really a chance for us to stop and appreciate each other for our differences. Right? See all the beauty that Hanukkah, and Christmas, and all the other holidays bring together,” Cohn said.

Cohn said education is the key to everything saying the more learned you are the better citizen you become.

He said there are plenty of celebrations going on in and around Birmingham during the eight days of Hanukkah and you don’t have to be Jewish to participate and learn something new.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.