First Alert for spotty showers and chilly temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It’s going to be a dreary and chilly day. We highly recommend grabbing the rain gear especially for the morning hours. We are watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that is spreading light rain across the Southeast. Most of the rain has been south of I-20, but we are watching rain spreading northwards into North and Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with showers moving from west to east. I would plan for light rain during the morning hours. The rain will begin to taper off by this afternoon as it all slides off to our southeast. Rain chance today at 60%. Rainfall totals will likely end up light with most of us picking up a tenth of an inch. Temperatures this morning are steady with most of us in the lower 40s. Temperatures won’t move a lot today. We are looking at high temperatures climbing into the mid 40s this afternoon with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We should end up dry by this evening as the disturbance to our south moves away from us. If you plan on being outside this evening, plan for temperatures to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly dry conditions.

Dry and Warmer Wednesday: Tomorrow is the winter solstice. It is normally the shortest amount of daylight we’ll see all year long. We will likely start tomorrow morning off chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. I think we’ll see some breaks in the cloud cover tomorrow morning giving us a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. By the afternoon hours, cloud cover will likely increase giving us a mostly cloudy sky. If you want to do some yardwork and winterize your home, Wednesday is the best day to knock it all out! Temperatures will end up a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. A stray shower could be possible late Wednesday evening in parts of Northeast Alabama, but I think we’ll end up mostly dry. I would take advantage of the dry and warmer weather Wednesday and knock out some last-minute shopping or do some yardwork. You’ll definitely want to avoid being outside on Friday and Saturday of this week.

Showers Return Thursday: Ahead of the arctic cold front, we will likely see southerly flow give us clouds, slightly warmer temperatures, and the chance for showers. We’ll start Thursday out cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40s. I don’t think Thursday will be extremely wet. If you need to go shopping or finish winterizing your home, you’ll have several dry hours to do so. Rain chances will likely increase Thursday evening as moisture moves in from the south. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will end up close to average with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances will likely increase across west Alabama late Thursday evening and spread eastward towards Georgia.

Arctic Blast Thursday Night into Friday (wbrc)

Arctic Blast Thursday Night into Friday: The arctic cold front is forecast to sweep through Central Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning between 9 PM and 3 AM. Once the arctic cold front moves through, very cold, shallow air will move into Central Alabama as the bulk of the moisture moves out. Temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop early Friday morning from the 40s/50s into the teens in a matter of 3-5 hours. As the cold air moves in, the moisture will start to move out. We could see a brief transition from rain to light snow across parts of North and Central Alabama, but accumulation doesn’t appear likely at this time. Most of the snow will be light and won’t last for long as the cold air rushes in. We will need to monitor how much rain falls Thursday into Thursday night. We are thinking we could pick up another tenth of an inch of rain at best. If we see higher rainfall totals, it will translate to wetter surfaces. Windy conditions should help to dry off main roads Friday morning. However, any surfaces that remain wet Thursday night will likely become icy as temperatures rapidly drop into the teens. Travel conditions may be a concern in some spots on Friday morning. I would especially be careful on bridges and overpasses Friday morning. Stay tuned for frequent updates throughout the week as we get new weather information.

Dangerously Cold Friday into Christmas Eve: We want to give you the first alert for extremely cold temperatures as we approach the weekend. Our weather models continue to support the idea of arctic air staying with us for at least 2-3 days. Friday will likely be our coldest temperatures we’ve seen since 2018. It’ll also be some of the coldest air we have seen in late December since 1989. We could be waking up with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens with highs only climbing into the lower 20s. The combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for nasty wind chill values. I think it could feel like it is -5°F to -15°F Friday morning as winds pick up around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Values this cold can be extremely dangerous. It will be a brutally cold Friday, and you’ll need to make sure you are covered up from head to toe if you choose to go outside! You’ll want to wear layers, and you’ll want to moisturize and apply chapstick as the air will be extremely dry. You will need to bring your pets inside too.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory to include all of Central Alabama starting at midnight Friday morning and continuing until 12 PM on Saturday. (wbrc)

Wind Chill Watch: The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory to include all of Central Alabama starting at midnight Friday morning and continuing until 12 PM on Saturday. With temperatures in the teens and sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph, the wind chill could drop around 0°F to -10°F. Wind chills this cold can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals. Frostbite could occur quickly. You’ll want to avoid being outside on Friday.

A hard freeze watch has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting late Thursday night and continuing until Sunday morning. (wbrc)

Hard Freeze Watch: A hard freeze watch has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting late Thursday night and continuing until Sunday morning. Temperatures could drop quickly into the single digits and lower teens. It is likely that this will get upgraded to a warning by Thursday.

Winterize Your Home: With arctic air moving in early Friday morning, we want to make sure you are prepared for the cold temperatures. You’ll want to winterize your home. Cover up any outdoor faucets. You’ll want to drip your faucets inside and open up the cabinets to allow warm air to get to your pipes. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can stay warm. Check on your neighbors too. We always say protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. You’ll also want to make sure your vehicle has anti-freeze and is protected from the cold weather. Remember to never plug space heaters in extension cords and to make sure they are in a safe place. If you are out of town this weekend, make sure the thermostat is set to 55F or warmer. Christmas Weekend: Christmas weekend is looking dry and very cold. It could end up as one of the coldest Christmas Day’s we’ve seen in a very long time! I would plan for temperatures to drop into the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits on Christmas Eve. It is possible parts of North Alabama could drop into the single digits. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will likely climb into the upper 20s. Christmas morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper teens with highs climbing into the low to mid 30s. I believe that we will end up below freezing all day Friday, Saturday, and for most of Sunday. We won’t thaw out completely until Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is that we will remain dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this weekend. Warmer temperatures will likely return as we finish out the year. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.