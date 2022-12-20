LawCall
Family of 10 finds creative ways to make ends meet

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is slowing some, it’s not fast enough for some households. We spoke to a big family in Tuscaloosa to see how they’re finding ways to make ends meet.

Busy doesn’t even begin to describe what it’s like around the Cade household.

As a family of 10, finding ways to save money right now can be overwhelming.

“Prices of things have increased so much and we still have to feed our family. Even a dozen eggs have gone from $3 for a dozen up to $5 to $6 a dozen and that adds up in every single thing that we buy,” Melanie Cade said.

The latest Consumer Price Index data for November shows eggs up almost 50% over the past year. The average household now spends $396 more per month to buy the same goods and services from a year ago. That’s down from $433 in October.

Despite spending more on things, the Cade’s are making adjustments especially when it comes to stretching meals.

“We may have had spaghetti once or twice a month and now you have spaghetti a couple more times a month because spaghetti is filling, and it feeds a lot of people for a little bit of money,” Melanie said.

Melanie does a lot of meal planning for her family. She also price matches to find deals and shops at multiple stores.

“If I find meat on sale at store A and then I find that fruits and vegetables are on sale at store B, well I’m going to go to store A and store B instead of just getting all of my groceries at one place,” Melanie said.

It takes Melanie a couple of hours to grocery shop.

“I only grocery shop once every two or three weeks and that saves us money too because it keeps us out of the stores,” Melanie said.

When it comes to clothing, they swap clothes with their friends.

“If one of my friends has a 3-year-old and she has clothes that one of my kids can fit that she’s getting rid of and I have clothes that one of her kids can fit, we swap. And that keeps us from having to go out and buy so many things,” Cade said.

The Cade’s save a lot of money by growing their own vegetables too.

When it comes to utilities, the family switched out their old thermostat to a digital one to cut down their energy bill.

With inflation slowing a bit, you may have more money in your pocket. But financial expert Marshall Clay says now is not the time to overspend.

“Now is time to really look at your finances. Make sure if you have too much debt on your credit card, pay those down, don’t spend too much money this holiday season really try and get a handle on your financial situation because the economic situation is likely to get a little bit worse in 2023,” Clay said.

Back at the Cade house, Melanie is hard at work meal planning and finding creative ways to stretch their budget

“Just have to think outside of the box to kind of make sure that you are using the best of your resources,” Melanie said.

The Cade’s also teach their kids about financial literacy which helps them understand the value of a dollar. Mom and dad are hoping that will help their children take charge of their own financial future as adults.

