City of Birmingham to open warming station Thursday through Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the windy and cold temperatures moving into the Birmingham area Thursday night, the City of Birmingham is opening a warming station Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

The city is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex to open the 24-hour warming station to the public beginning 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North.

Food will be provided.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.