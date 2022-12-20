LawCall
City of Birmingham to open warming station Thursday through Sunday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the windy and cold temperatures moving into the Birmingham area Thursday night, the City of Birmingham is opening a warming station Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

The city is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex to open the 24-hour warming station to the public beginning 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North.

Food will be provided.


