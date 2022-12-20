Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after they say 3 people were shot in downtown Birmingham Monday evening.

Police say they were called to 23rd Street North and Park Place just after 9:30 p.m.

We’re told none of the injuries were life-threatening.

No suspect is in custody.

We’ll update this story with more details after we learn more from authorities.

