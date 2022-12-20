LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after they say 3 people were shot in downtown Birmingham Monday evening.

Police say they were called to 23rd Street North and Park Place just after 9:30 p.m.

We’re told none of the injuries were life-threatening.

No suspect is in custody.

We’ll update this story with more details after we learn more from authorities.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen December 18, 2022 around 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of U.S....
Springville Police asking for help finding missing 6-year-old girl
Birmingham Police responded to a person shot and a car on fire on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW on Sunday...
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

Latest News

New report on economic impact of World Games
Economic Impact Report shows World Games brought in $165 million dollars; lower than original projections
Source: WBRC video
Start thinking about winterizing your vehicle now
Questions over money in Leeds
Questions over money in Leeds
New report on economic impact of World Games
New report on economic impact of World Games