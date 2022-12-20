LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Berries by Crystal: Strawberry shortcake kabob & berry happy smoothie

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Berries by Crystal

Berry Happy Smoothie

Ingredients:

Açaí (frozen) 1 cup, strawberries 1/2 cup, blueberries 1/2 cup, banana 1/2, 1/2 cup apple juice (base)

Strawberry shortcake kabob

Ingredients:

4 fresh strawberries, melted white chocolate, topped with our strawberry shortcake crumble

Holiday Stocking Stuffer Idea: Hot Chocolate Coco Bombs:

White or milk chocolate, half sphere chocolate molds, cocoa powder, dehydrated mini-marshmallows, topped with your choice of cookies and cream, caramel crunch or milk chocolate

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen December 18, 2022 around 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of U.S....
Springville Police asking for help finding missing 6-year-old girl
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
First Alert Weather 2p 12-19-22
FIRST ALERT: Wet and cold start to Tuesday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Berries by Crystal: Strawberry shortcake kabob & berry happy smoothie
James K. Jones: Water chestnut appetizer
James K. Jones: Water chestnut Appetizer
James K. Jones: Water chestnut appetizer
James K. Jones: Water chestnut appetizer
Source: WBRC video
Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Stuffed red velvet cookies