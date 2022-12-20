Berries by Crystal: Strawberry shortcake kabob & berry happy smoothie

Berries by Crystal

Berry Happy Smoothie

Ingredients:

Açaí (frozen) 1 cup, strawberries 1/2 cup, blueberries 1/2 cup, banana 1/2, 1/2 cup apple juice (base)

Strawberry shortcake kabob

Ingredients:

4 fresh strawberries, melted white chocolate, topped with our strawberry shortcake crumble

Holiday Stocking Stuffer Idea: Hot Chocolate Coco Bombs:

White or milk chocolate, half sphere chocolate molds, cocoa powder, dehydrated mini-marshmallows, topped with your choice of cookies and cream, caramel crunch or milk chocolate

