Berries by Crystal: Strawberry shortcake kabob & berry happy smoothie
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Berries by Crystal
Berry Happy Smoothie
Ingredients:
Açaí (frozen) 1 cup, strawberries 1/2 cup, blueberries 1/2 cup, banana 1/2, 1/2 cup apple juice (base)
Strawberry shortcake kabob
Ingredients:
4 fresh strawberries, melted white chocolate, topped with our strawberry shortcake crumble
Holiday Stocking Stuffer Idea: Hot Chocolate Coco Bombs:
White or milk chocolate, half sphere chocolate molds, cocoa powder, dehydrated mini-marshmallows, topped with your choice of cookies and cream, caramel crunch or milk chocolate
