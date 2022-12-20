All-Day Holiday at University of Alabama museums gets underway Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Christmas break for the kids and if you’re looking for something fun and educational at the same time then Tuesday, December 20 is the best time to check out some of the best museums in Tuscaloosa.

The University of Alabama is offering special tours as part of All-Day Holiday.

You can celebrate the holiday season at the Gorgas Museum, the Alabama Museum of Natural History, the Paul W. Bryant Museum and the Mildred Westervelt Transportation Museum on Jack Warner Parkway. Each museum offers special holiday activities and light refreshments during normal operating hours. Parking is also available on campus for these tours.

Admissions are free at all the museums except for the Bryant Museum. It’s $5 for adults and $3 for kids in grades K-12.

“Each space will have Christmas and holiday-themed ideas. The Alabama Museum of Natural History will have seasonal crafts that are nature themed, as well as the Transportation Museum. The Paul Bryant Museum will have 15% off in its store. Also, some potentially surprise guests as well. So each space will have seasonally themed things in their own individual way.”

