There’s hope new Dollar Tree could boost business in surrounding area

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A business moving to a Tuscaloosa neighborhood may help boost shopping at other nearby businesses. That’s the hope according to the city councilman Kip Tyner.

The new Dollar Tree will be moving into a shopping center in the Five Points Alberta community that has a grocery store as the anchor store.

Tyner feels the popularity of low-cost items at Dollar Tree could help boost traffic to other businesses. In particular, he believes it will benefit the tornado recovery zone in Alberta. There’s plenty of room for growth there. And several other businesses including Jacks, Dollar General and some family restaurants have arrived in the past year.

“It will bring more traffic from all parts of the city. If you saw my Facebook post. There were more than 800 comments about people excited about Dollar Tree. And the were from all across the city. So, in most cases, they’ve got to come down University Boulevard to get there,” Tyner told WBRC. That could cause some shoppers to drive through that tornado recovery zone where several new businesses have opened in 2022.

Tyner couldn’t provide an exact date when the new Dollar Tree would open for business in Alberta.

