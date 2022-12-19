LawCall
Springville Police asking for help finding missing 6-year-old girl

Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen December 18, 2022 around 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in the Springville area.(Springville Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Springville Police are asking for help finding a missing 6-year-old girl.

Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen December 18, 2022 around 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in the Springville area. She was wearing a Cheetah print onesie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springville Police Department at (205) 467-2701.

