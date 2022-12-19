LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Nonprofit leadership academy prepares West Alabama charities for the future

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, Shelton State Community College honored employees and directors of local nonprofits who graduated from the college’s nonprofit leadership academy.

More than a dozen people participated in the course which started in October and ended Friday. During the training, participants learned about nonprofit marketing and communication, fundraising and budgeting among other topics. They also had to apply some of what they learned in class in real life situations.

“I learned a lot of things I did not know as far as grant writing, how to find different grants, how to make a living a budget that’s an ongoing budget throughout the year. Different ways to find donors, just a lot of great things that are going to help our organization,” explained Ashley Wheat with the Alabama Blues Project.

Eighteen nonprofits were represented in the leadership academy. The next academy starts in late Spring early Summer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested
Birmingham Police responded to a person shot and a car on fire on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW on Sunday...
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

Latest News

Cameron Bozman was killed in October of 2018 after someone shot into his vehicle while driving...
Mother still searching for answers four years after son’s 2018 murder
A house is on fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street.
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
15-year-old Christian Savage receives a $1,500 check from Bread of Life World Outreach...
15-year-old recovering from shooting gets early Christmas present from local church
Dollar Tree coming to a Tuscaloosa community
There’s hope new Dollar Tree could boost business in surrounding area