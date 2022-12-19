Nonprofit leadership academy prepares West Alabama charities for the future

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, Shelton State Community College honored employees and directors of local nonprofits who graduated from the college’s nonprofit leadership academy.

More than a dozen people participated in the course which started in October and ended Friday. During the training, participants learned about nonprofit marketing and communication, fundraising and budgeting among other topics. They also had to apply some of what they learned in class in real life situations.

“I learned a lot of things I did not know as far as grant writing, how to find different grants, how to make a living a budget that’s an ongoing budget throughout the year. Different ways to find donors, just a lot of great things that are going to help our organization,” explained Ashley Wheat with the Alabama Blues Project.

Eighteen nonprofits were represented in the leadership academy. The next academy starts in late Spring early Summer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.