Mother still searching for answers four years after son’s 2018 murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than four years since an 18-year-old was shot and killed while driving on I-65 North and still, there are no answers as to who did it or why.

Cameron Bozman celebrated his 18th birthday only months before his life was taken from an individual that police have yet to identify. His mom says she’s working to survive one day at a time.

“As long as I’m here on earth, Imma always want Cameron,” said Daun Bozman. “Imma always want to see Cameron. Imma always want to talk him and touch him and be around him, but I’m learning how to survive everyday with knowing I am a mom of gun violence.”

The tragedy happened the night of October 10th, 2018 on I-65 N between the Alford Avenue and Oxmoor Road exits. Daun says he was leading a group of friends back to his apartment after a party.

“They didn’t get the tag number,” she added. “They just know that the car shot into Cameron’s car then Cameron went around another car and they shot into Cameron’s car again.”

The young man was taken to UAB where he later died.

“Everything just stopped for me” said Daun. “Emotionally, I was numb and lost. I’m still hurting. I hurt daily. I hurt nights. I just want to know who did this and I want to be able to ask them why.”

Cameron was a recent graduate of Pleasant Grove High School and was attending Lawson State Community College to become a social worker. His mom says he was definitely a character who was hilarious.

“He was just a loving and fun individual but I would love to hear him say, ‘Ma, what are we going to eat today?’” she said.

Though it’s been over four years, Daun is still waiting for answers, warning others, and not giving up hope.

“People are gonna do this more because they feel as though they can get away with it but they can’t get away with it,” she added. “They’re going to get caught. It’s one way or another that they’re going to get caught.”

Police are looking for a possible suspect vehicle that has been described as a black 4 door sedan. The make, model and tag number are unknown.

Crime Stoppers put up a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help solve the murder of Cameron Bozman and Gov. Kay Ivey matched the reward for a total of $10,000 available. Anyone with information is asked to call Homewood PD at 205-332-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.