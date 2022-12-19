LawCall
Harbin Pharmacy making amoxicillin compound during nationwide shortage

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents across the country are still struggling to find amoxicillin suspension. The antibiotic is typically used to treat respiratory illnesses in kids, among other bacterial infections.

The FDA posted the shortage as far back as October, citing the reason as a “demand increase for the drug.” Now the American Academy of Pediatrics says the national amoxicillin suspension shortage is expected to last several months.

Some pharmacies, though, are finding solutions. Harbin Pharmacy has two locations in the Birmingham area and owner Jerry Newman says while they are able to get high-demand medications right now such as Tamiflu and Xofluza, many antibiotics including amoxicillin suspensions, are completely unavailable.

Because of the shortage, the Food and Drug Administration is offering guidance on how pharmacies can compound or create the solution themselves. Newman says luckily, Harbin Pharmacy is a compounding pharmacy that can do just that.

“The FDA has released us to compound the solution so we do have amoxicillin suspension available in the store,” said Newman. “We actually manufacture it in our lab at the downtown store.”

Newman says if you or your child is feeling sick, you should visit a doctor before coming to the pharmacy to get an accurate diagnosis.

