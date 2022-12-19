Grand jury returns a ‘no bill’ in triple fatality case in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned a No Bill result in the case of involving a triple fatality in Cottondale more than a year ago. Police charged Braxton Connell had faced three counts of criminally negligent homicide but the grand jury’s decision means the charges were dropped.

Tuscaloosa County district attorney Hays Webb declined to get into specifics but did say the grand jury apparently didn’t feel there was enough ‘probable cause’ to move the case forward. The grand jury released its results on Friday.

On the morning of Sept. 30, 2021, three people died in a head-on collision in Cottondale. The three were 40-year-old Marty Dale Green, 35-year-old Ashley Denise Stewart, and 35-year-old Mary Hagadorn. All three were in the same vehicle. Authorities charged the driver of the other car, 34-year-old Braxton Connell. Tuscaloosa police accident reports show Connell veered in the wrong lane and collided with the trio head on.

“I know law enforcement worked very hard in this case. I can say that,” said Tuscaloosa County district attorney Webb. “You can have a terrible accident and it not be a crime.”

Webb agreed to an interview but only on the condition he would talk about the ‘process’ of how the grand jury works. Although this was a high profile case, a ‘no bill’ return is not unusual. Webb estimates a ‘no bill’ is returned in about 35% of all cases the grand jury hears every year. In this case Braxton Connell no longer faces charges in the case. He’s a free man.

“They ‘no billed’ it. That means there was no probable cause existed that a crime occurred, that’s right and how they got there I can’t tell you but that in this case, in any case if there’s a no bill that means definitively the grand jurors said there was no sufficient evidence,” said Webb.

We reached out to relatives of the victims to get their take on the grand jury’s determination but we were unable to reach them.

