First Alert for increasing cloud cover with showers developing in the afternoon hours Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It is a very cold start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 20s. When you factor in winds at 5-10 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s in a few spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover slowly moving in from the west. We have a weak low that will develop along the Gulf Coast today and tomorrow that will bring with it showers across the Southeast. We will likely stay dry this morning and for part of the afternoon hours. Clouds will likely increase giving way to a cloudy sky by noon. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the upper 40s. A few spots south of I-20 could briefly warm into the lower 50s. We will introduce a 40% chance for showers mainly after 3 PM. The best locations to see light rain will likely occur along and south of I-20. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties, you’ll likely remain cloudy and dry for most of today with a chance for a few sprinkles. If you plan on being outside this evening after 7 PM, I would plan for a chance for light showers mainly along and south of I-20. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 40s and stay in the lower 40s for most of the overnight hours.

Showers Continue Tuesday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with scattered showers. Temperatures will likely remain well above freezing, so we are only expecting a cold rain with some wet roadways. Showers will continue to move in from west to east as a low develops in the Gulf of Mexico. We will likely remain cloudy tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Showers will likely move out of our area Tuesday evening leaving us dry going into Tuesday night. Temperatures will likely cool into the mid to upper 30s going into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will likely end up around a tenth of an inch or less for areas north of I-20. If you live south of I-20, you could record around a quarter of an inch of rainfall through Tuesday evening.

Slightly Warmer Wednesday: Wednesday is the first day of winter and will likely be one of our warmer days of the week! If you want to do some yardwork and winterize your home, Wednesday is the best day to knock it all out! We will likely end up mostly cloudy Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. A stray shower could be possible Wednesday evening in parts of Northeast Alabama, but I think we’ll end up dry. I would take advantage of the dry and warmer weather Wednesday and knock out some last minute shopping or do some yardwork.

Winterize Your Home: With arctic air moving in Friday morning, we want to make sure you are prepared for the cold temperatures. You’ll want to winterize your home. Cover up any outdoor faucets. You’ll want to drip your faucets inside and open up the cabinets to allow warm air to get to your pipes. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can stay warm. Check on your neighbors too. We always say protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. You’ll also want to make sure your vehicle has anti-freeze and is protected from the cold weather.

Arctic Blast Thursday Night into Friday: The first half of Thursday will likely end up cloudy with isolated showers with temperatures briefly warming up into the low to mid 50s. Our weather models continue to show light rain developing across Central Alabama Thursday evening into Thursday night. Rain chances Thursday around 50%. Once the arctic cold front moves through, very cold, shallow air will move into Central Alabama as the bulk of the moisture moves out. Temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop Friday morning from the 40s into the teens in a matter of 3-5 hours. If we see any lingering moisture as the cold air blasts through the area, we can’t rule out some light snow showers or flurries. Normally in these setups, we don’t see a lot of accumulating snowfall as the moisture races out as the cold air moves in. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw some minor accumulations- like a dusting to a half inch in higher elevations- especially north and west of I-20/59. Areas south and east of Birmingham probably will see a few flurries at best. We will need to monitor how much rain will fall prior to the cold air moving in. Higher rainfall totals will translate to wetter surfaces. Windy conditions should help to dry off main roads Friday morning. Any surfaces that remains wet Thursday night will likely become icy as temperatures rapidly drop into the 20s and teens. Travel conditions may be a concern in some spots on Friday morning. I would especially be careful on bridges and overpasses Friday morning. Stay tuned for frequent updates throughout the week as we get new weather information.

Extreme Cold Friday into Christmas Eve: We want to give you the first alert for extremely cold temperatures as we approach the weekend. Our long-range models continue to support the idea of arctic air staying with us for at least 2-3 days. Friday will likely be our coldest temperatures we’ve seen in quite some time. We could be waking up with temperatures in the mid-teens with highs only climbing into the mid 20s. The combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for nasty wind chill values. I think it could feel like it is in the single digits Friday morning as winds pick up around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A few models even hint it could feel like it is zero to -5F in parts of Marion and Winston counties Friday morning. Values this cold can be dangerous. It will be a brutally cold Friday, and you’ll need to make sure you are covered up from head to toe! You’ll want to wear layers, and you’ll want to moisturize and apply Chapstick as the air will be extremely dry. You will need to bring your pets inside too.

Christmas Weekend: Christmas weekend is looking dry and very cold. It could end up as one of the coldest Christmas Day’s we’ve seen in a very long time! Saturday morning will likely be our coldest morning of the week with temperatures in the lower teens. It is possible parts of North Alabama could drop into the single digits. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will likely climb into the upper 20s. Christmas morning will likely start out in the mid to upper teens with highs climbing into the low to mid 30s. We will likely remain below freezing all day Friday, Saturday, and for most of Sunday. We won’t thaw out completely until Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 40s. The good news is that we will remain dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this weekend.

