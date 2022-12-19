Families displaced after Northport Apartment fire

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Several families lost their apartments to a fire in Northport this morning. The cause remains under investigation.

Northport Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at Saddlewood Apartments on Deerfield Lane around 4 o’clock Monday morning.

When they arrived, flames were showing from one of the units.

We’re told four apartments were affected, 2 specifically by fire. At least two more had water and or smoke damage according to the Capt. Jason Norris with Northport Fire Rescue.

The fire started in a second-floor unit in Building 9.

One of the residents, Brian Charles said his father warned them that he smelled smoke.

They went outside and that’s when they realized there was a fire in the unit above.

Here’s how he described how they tried to help rescue folks.

“They jumped out the windows and then we caught them with the police,” Charles said about how they tried to help rescue people. “Then my dad got his truck and drove around the back and then we got the mother out the window because she couldn’t jump.”

Fire fighters didn’t report any injuries.

People are now trying to figure out their next move as far as where they’re going to live.

One family hopes to move into another apartment in the complex.

Those unable to stay with friends of family may seek help through the American Red Cross.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.