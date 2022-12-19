Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people sober and in long-term recovery.

Peter Hendricks is the Director of Research for the Department of Health Behavior for the School of Public Health at UAB. He said if you feel comfortable, share with your close loved ones that you are in recovery.

“If you’re going to be around trusted family or friends and they don’t know you’re in recovery, you can of course tell them beforehand, maybe individually,” said Hendricks.

But if you would rather share, Hendricks said to get creative with your response if someone asks you why you’re not drinking.

“Not everybody has to hear your full story if it’s not appropriate in the moment. If you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t have to reveal you’re in recovery. You can say, ‘It doesn’t work well with me,’” said Hendricks.

And if you have a loved one that is in long-term recovery, strategize with them before an event so they know you have their back.

“Talk to your friend and say, ‘Look I know this could be difficult for you, I know you’ll be surrounded by triggers and you’ll feel pressure to drink, but I’m here if you need to step outside,’” said Hendricks.

