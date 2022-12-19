LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people sober and in long-term recovery.

Peter Hendricks is the Director of Research for the Department of Health Behavior for the School of Public Health at UAB. He said if you feel comfortable, share with your close loved ones that you are in recovery.

“If you’re going to be around trusted family or friends and they don’t know you’re in recovery, you can of course tell them beforehand, maybe individually,” said Hendricks.

But if you would rather share, Hendricks said to get creative with your response if someone asks you why you’re not drinking.

“Not everybody has to hear your full story if it’s not appropriate in the moment. If you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t have to reveal you’re in recovery. You can say, ‘It doesn’t work well with me,’” said Hendricks.

And if you have a loved one that is in long-term recovery, strategize with them before an event so they know you have their back.

“Talk to your friend and say, ‘Look I know this could be difficult for you, I know you’ll be surrounded by triggers and you’ll feel pressure to drink, but I’m here if you need to step outside,’” said Hendricks.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
Birmingham Police responded to a person shot and a car on fire on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW on Sunday...
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested

Latest News

Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen December 18, 2022 around 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of U.S....
Springville Police asking for help finding missing 6-year-old girl
Birmingham firefighters battled a blaze at 19th Street North and 14th Court North.
Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business
Jada Cook
19-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Anniston man
The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people...
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims