Birmingham-Southern College seeking millions in aid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has been around for over a century and shaped thousands of lives since educators first opened their doors. However those doors could close if an influx of cash is not funneled in to the private college.

Today legislators and school leaders are looking for solutions. According to State Representative Juandalyn Givan, school leaders have made it clear, the university needs help.

The Jefferson County legislative delegation gathered on the grounds today to learn more about the problem, and what they can do.

School President Daniel Coleman is now asking the state for $30 million in funding, and on Monday the Jefferson County legislative delegation tells us they are going to try to help.

“We are going to do what we can in Montgomery to make that happen,” said State Senator and BSC alumni Jabo Waggoner.

We then asked what happens if the state denies the funding request.

“They won’t say no. I feel really confident that they won’t. Now we may not get the entire 30. I don’t think that has been said but I think we will get enough that we can at least say that we as legislators in the state of Alabama did what we were supposed to do to help save the institution,” said House Representative Givan.

For some of the legislators it is a school that means not only a great deal to Birmingham, but a great deal to themselves. And that includes state senator and BSC alumni Waggoner.

“It is personal. This college has been in existence for over one hundred years and we cannot allow it to have the gates locked and the lights turned down,” said Senator Waggoner.

School leaders say their endowment fund took a hit when they tried to renovate the campus in the early 2000s. Now local leaders stress even if the funds are acquired, the school will have to take steps to ensure future aid isn’t necessary.

“Transparency and accountability, but also even with the ask, it needs to be a one time ask and then there needs to be a crisis management in place to move the institution forward,” said representative Givan.

On top of aid from the state, Birmingham-Southern College is expected to ask the city for $5 million and $2.5 million from Jefferson County.

